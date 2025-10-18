 Skip to content
Major 18 October 2025 Build 20444287 Edited 18 October 2025 – 04:33:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

There are only a couple changes since the 1.08 Update, but this is the 9th update and the game has been significantly enhanced since the July initial release. So we are declaring a Major Update and we invite players who looked at it a few months ago to now look again. The game functionality and balance is solid and the UX has improved significantly. We do intend to renew focus on the UI and polishing it now that the features are fully built out.

  • Replaced the map icons with a better palette of shiny ones

  • Adjusted Demand Facilities that are unlocked by pipelines and power lines to only unlock when built. (so you can't build them early with extra money)

Created a new trailer:

