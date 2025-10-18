Gameplay Changes
-Improved UI (can hold down hotkeys for actions)
-Weapon/Spell range circles appear to show range of effect
-New area music
-New battle music
-Improved party/NPC follow UI
-Vision range circle in effect
-Fixed bug that player moves when drinking/eating from inventory screen
-New area "Abandoned Building" and revamped "Library"
-More feedback for some actions/auto-actions
-Items that can be picked up are now more clear
-Exits to other zones made more clear
Changed files in this update