Gameplay Changes

-Improved UI (can hold down hotkeys for actions)

-Weapon/Spell range circles appear to show range of effect

-New area music

-New battle music

-Improved party/NPC follow UI

-Vision range circle in effect

-Fixed bug that player moves when drinking/eating from inventory screen

-New area "Abandoned Building" and revamped "Library"

-More feedback for some actions/auto-actions

-Items that can be picked up are now more clear

-Exits to other zones made more clear