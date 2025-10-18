 Skip to content
Major 18 October 2025 Build 20444155 Edited 18 October 2025 – 02:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Gameplay Changes

-Improved UI (can hold down hotkeys for actions)

-Weapon/Spell range circles appear to show range of effect

-New area music

-New battle music

-Improved party/NPC follow UI

-Vision range circle in effect

-Fixed bug that player moves when drinking/eating from inventory screen

-New area "Abandoned Building" and revamped "Library"

-More feedback for some actions/auto-actions

-Items that can be picked up are now more clear

-Exits to other zones made more clear

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 3394041
  • Loading history…
