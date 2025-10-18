Previously, items inside dig blocks were not displayed in the “Item Catalog (2-key/4-key)” and were also not affected by <Sprouting Magic / The Harvest (Chapter 8-1)>. This has been fixed.

(However, this fix does not apply retroactively to existing save data.)

We've known about this issue for several years, but the fix was so tedious we kept putting it off.

(Because it required applying the fix to every existing stage and then updating the game.)

Usually, when we implement such a large-scale fix, some nasty bug pops up. But thanks to our wonderful and dedicated players who usually report them promptly on Discord, etc., any major errors should be fixed within a day or two.