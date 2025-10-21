The newest update for VR Store Simulator brings a new ways to improve your workflow along with quality of life changes!

Employees

Everyone can use a helping hand. Hire employees to spread out your workload and make your days more efficient!

Cashiers that can be hired by the day are now available

Stockers that can be hired by the day are now available

A new cash register for your cashier is now available (stores can have up to 2)

Storage room racks where the stocker will organize items are now available

In-Game Store

You can now purchase consumables in-game to help enhance or expedite your gameplay experience!

XP: Available in 400 XP, 1000 XP, and 2500 XP

Coins: Available in 1000 Coins, 3000 Coins, and 6000 Coins

Available Packs

Stocker Pack: Stocker permanently hired

Cashier Pack: Cashier permanently hired

Unlimited Pack: Unlimited XP & Coins (does not expire)

Miscellaneous