The newest update for VR Store Simulator brings a new ways to improve your workflow along with quality of life changes!
Employees
Everyone can use a helping hand. Hire employees to spread out your workload and make your days more efficient!
Cashiers that can be hired by the day are now available
Stockers that can be hired by the day are now available
A new cash register for your cashier is now available (stores can have up to 2)
Storage room racks where the stocker will organize items are now available
In-Game Store
You can now purchase consumables in-game to help enhance or expedite your gameplay experience!
XP: Available in 400 XP, 1000 XP, and 2500 XP
Coins: Available in 1000 Coins, 3000 Coins, and 6000 Coins
Available Packs
Stocker Pack: Stocker permanently hired
Cashier Pack: Cashier permanently hired
Unlimited Pack: Unlimited XP & Coins (does not expire)
Miscellaneous
Various bugs fixes based on feedback
Various quality of life and visual changes based on feedback
Changed files in this update