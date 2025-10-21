 Skip to content
21 October 2025 Build 20443765 Edited 21 October 2025 – 16:39:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The newest update for VR Store Simulator brings a new ways to improve your workflow along with quality of life changes!

Employees

Everyone can use a helping hand. Hire employees to spread out your workload and make your days more efficient!

  • Cashiers that can be hired by the day are now available

  • Stockers that can be hired by the day are now available

  • A new cash register for your cashier is now available (stores can have up to 2)

  • Storage room racks where the stocker will organize items are now available

In-Game Store

You can now purchase consumables in-game to help enhance or expedite your gameplay experience!

  • XP: Available in 400 XP, 1000 XP, and 2500 XP

  • Coins: Available in 1000 Coins, 3000 Coins, and 6000 Coins

Available Packs

  • Stocker Pack: Stocker permanently hired

  • Cashier Pack: Cashier permanently hired

  • Unlimited Pack: Unlimited XP & Coins (does not expire)

Miscellaneous

  • Various bugs fixes based on feedback

  • Various quality of life and visual changes based on feedback

