Hello, hello, and hi! It is I, flower baasket! Here is the promised patch!



Changes

-Changed various Gravedigger lines to be more accurate with his lore

-Vevor can now no longer copy Cubes with Cutscene Droplets (literally just Abstract Li An's Inspiration)

-Reduced the Bind application of various Cubes from Li An

-Reduced the Bind application of Abstract Li An's "Binding Entrapment"

-Reduced the rolls of of Abstract Li An's "Viole(n)t Shading" from 3-6 to 3-5

-Abstract Li An's "An Empty Shade of Green; Nothing" now activates at 7 Water, but no longer spends Water



Bug • Fixes

-Fixed a bug in which the rules of the game did not apply to Griffn

-forum bug (Var) will now no longer activate on Envy Baby until she is out of the Prison Phase

-Fixed a bug in which Patchwork Station Manual would display the status effect for Stitch despite having literally nothing to do with Stitch

-Fixed a bug in which Amai's counter would persist between fights

-Fixed a bug in which certain passives would persist between runs