18 October 2025 Build 20443564 Edited 18 October 2025 – 01:19:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello, hello, and hi! It is I, flower baasket! Here is the promised patch!

Changes
-Changed various Gravedigger lines to be more accurate with his lore
-Vevor can now no longer copy Cubes with Cutscene Droplets (literally just Abstract Li An's Inspiration)
-Reduced the Bind application of various Cubes from Li An
-Reduced the Bind application of Abstract Li An's "Binding Entrapment"
-Reduced the rolls of of Abstract Li An's "Viole(n)t Shading" from 3-6 to 3-5
-Abstract Li An's "An Empty Shade of Green; Nothing" now activates at 7 Water, but no longer spends Water

Bug • Fixes
-Fixed a bug in which the rules of the game did not apply to Griffn
-forum bug (Var) will now no longer activate on Envy Baby until she is out of the Prison Phase
-Fixed a bug in which Patchwork Station Manual would display the status effect for Stitch despite having literally nothing to do with Stitch
-Fixed a bug in which Amai's counter would persist between fights
-Fixed a bug in which certain passives would persist between runs

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3463911
  • Loading history…
