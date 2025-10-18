Cosmoteer release candidate 0.30.2 is now available for testing! (To play this release candidate, you must opt in to test it. Please see this post for info on how to test release candidates.)
This is a release candidate tweaks the new sound effects in response to player feedback (thanks!!), makes quality-of-life improvements, adds new ships, improves balance, and fixes bugs.
Thanks for testing!
RC1 Patch Notes:
Built-In Ships:
Added 20 new Great House Io combat ships: Aamon, Amy, Ananke, Andrealphus, Caligaris, Cetus, Charybdis, Clio, Decarabia, Furfur, Ianthe, Janus, Lernean, Lysithea, Murmur, Paimon, Surtr, Vesta, Vestarka, and Vine.
Added 1 new Fringe ship: Gehenna.
Miscellaneous updates to existing built-in ships.
Balance:
Overclocked Flak:
Shrapnel fields will now repel each other and thus not overlap as much.
Shrapnel fields will now be repelled by ships.
Reduced shrapnel field damage pool from 1600 to 800.
Reduced shrapnel field max bullet damage from 1000 to 800.
Small and Large laser bolts now have 50% damage resistance to shrapnel fields.
Tripled damage to shrapnel fields by Resonance Lance beams.
Overclocked Point Defense:
Increased recharge heat generation from 300 to 500 per second.
Overclocked Small Cannon:
Increased heat generated per shot from 350 to 370.
Overclocked Large Cannon:
Increased shrapnel fire chance from 3% to 3.5%.
Overclocked Deck Cannon:
Reduced bullet HP from 3000 to 2400.
Reduced projectile speed from 360 to 330.
Overclocked Chaingun:
Increased explosive damage from 2100 to 2400.
Overclocked Railgun:
Projectiles now "splinter" as they penetrate and cause damage.
Overclocked Mining Laser:
Reduced non-shield damage vs enemies from 500 to 475.
Overclocked Tractor Beam:
Increased tractor beam force from 100kN to 120kN.
Overclocked/Extended Small Shield:
Increased heat generation per damage taken from 0.25 to 0.5.
Overclocked Fire Extinguisher:
Increased heat generated per shot from 400 to 600.
Overclocked Large Thruster:
Reduced thrust recover time from 2 to 1 seconds.
Increased heat generation per second from 675 to 750.
Overclocked Boost Thruster:
Reduced thrust recover time from 2 to 1 seconds.
Increased heat generation per second from 675 to 750.
Reduced max power usage from 1.38 to 1.1.
Overclocked Huge Thruster:
Reduced thrust recover time from 2 to 1 seconds.
Increased heat generation per second from 1100 to 1210.
Overclocked Small Reactor:
Increased heat generation per second from 800 to 900.
Overclocked Medium Reactor:
Increased heat generation per second from 1400 to 1600.
Overclocked Large Reactor:
Increased heat generation per second from 2400 to 2750.
Thermal Resonance Lance:
Increased shield damage per dilation from 10% to 12.5%.
Thermal Cannister Missile:
Increased heat capacity from 7500 to 8500.
Munition factory death explosions are now scaled by how full their output storages are.
Ship A.I.:
Ships making in-system hyper-jumps will now rotate to face their destination, but only if there are no enemies nearby.
Career Mode:
When wanted, only one faction will now hunt the player at a time.
Multiplayer:
Observers in PvP multiplayer games can now see inside gas clouds.
In Domination, defeated teams will now become observers.
The default game speed in all built-in Domination rulesets is now 1x.
User Interface:
You can now see inside of ships that you don't own by selecting them and enabling interior view.
You can now temporarily enable interior view by holding Alt.
You can now use weapon control group keys to select weapons on all owned ships even if an enemy ship is selected.
Selected weapons can now be targeted on enemies even if their own ship is not selected.
The fame tutorial no longer says that fame will never decrease, because that isn't true.
Audio:
Added an alert warning sound when crew gets too far from the ship.
The alert sounds that play when crew first leave or are all back on board the ship will now only play when not in combat.
New sounds when assigning crew roles.
New sounds for assigning crew to and unassigning crew from squads.
New sound for enabling blueprint mode.
New sounds for deleting parts and blueprints.
New sound when picking up using the grab tool.
New sound when canceling floating resource collection.
New sounds when assigning and unassigning resource storage tiles.
New exterior idle sound for the Sensor Array.
The crew management and resource management U.I.s will now play the appropriate sounds when undoing and redoing.
New sound when accepting a mission.
New sound when the player's fame levels up.
More audio variations for Large Cannon, Deck Cannon, and Mine shrapnel impacts.
Revisions to various sounds based on player feedback.
Restored the old reactor sounds based on player feedback.
Miscellaneous other sound tweaks.
Graphics:
Minor fix to the T.C.M. Launcher blueprints.
Heat Exchangers will no longer animate on junk ships.
The 'shape_poly_9' decal is now properly symmetric.
Performance:
Improved spawn times for ships with Radiators.
Improved performance of heat pipe network changes.
Bug Fixes:
Toggling overclock off and on could occasionally cause a crash or incorrect behavior.
Overclocked large cannon shells would disappear when targeting structure.
The drain effect from overclocked Disruptors was not affecting neutral ships.
Ship drag ("air resistance") was acting strangely at high velocities.
A.I. ships were more willing to switch targets than was intended.
A.I. ships would sometimes not target enemies within their patrol area.
The "insufficient command points" icon's text was wrapping weirdly with large numbers of command points.
"Durability" was missing from the Large Laser Blaster's overclock stats.
A non-host muting another non-host in a multiplayer game would actually just mute the host.
It was possible to switch an in-system's hyper-jump destination as the ship was jumping.
Trade ships were sometimes unintentionally changing their destination mid-route.
The overclock toggle button tooltip showed "MISSING PART BLUEPRINTS" when the blueprints were unlocked but the ship simply didn't have enough command points.
The Great House Io crew transport "Charon" wasn't spawning in Career as intended.
Undo/redo sounds in the crew management screen weren't being affected by the interface volume setting.
Modding:
Mod rules files can now add 'UseThisFileIfNoVersionMatch = true' to tell Cosmoteer to load that rules file if no rules file with a matching version number can be found.
BeamEmitter now detects colliders overlapping the emission point if the new 'ColliderOverlapTest' parameter is set to true.
In developer mode, all game modes now support teleporting ships to their destination (ctrl+enter) and deleting ships (del).
ToggledComponents containing network components could cause a crash when being toggled on/off by another network component.
Bullets that used ProximityAcceleration with ships could cause desyncs. (Only affected certain mods.)
For backwards-compatibility, the logo ship fly in/out sounds are now optional.
Part and bullet components that are "void" (only have a name ID without =, {}, or []) will now be treated as if they didn't exist. You can use this effectively "remove" components from lists of inherited components.
The SpawnBullets effect now has an "EffectScale" parameter which is passed to the spawned bullets.
Bullet PenetratingHit components now support splitting bullets based on damage applied from a DamagePool via the new "DamagePoolBulletSplitting" rules. (See overclocked railgun bullets.)
