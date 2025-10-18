 Skip to content
18 October 2025 Build 20443337 Edited 18 October 2025 – 01:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
This update primarily involves a (probable?) fix for a rare crash in recent builds of the game. If you've seen the game crash after long play sessions, please check out this version--hopefully it won't occur anymore!

We've also changed the timing adjustment setting: values should generally now be closer to 0, with the default now being 0 (your own setting value will have changed accordingly, but the timing should be the same) and a system where the game would generally recommend higher offset values has been loosened. If you had a very low value for your timing setting before, you'll probably find that the recommendation is better behaved now.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2978441
  • Loading history…
