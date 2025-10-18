 Skip to content
Major 18 October 2025 Build 20443213 Edited 18 October 2025 – 00:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New ✨

Male Lion Overhaul 🦁

  • Reworked male lion model.

  • Added unique melanistic fur variant 🖤.

Trophy Poses 🏆

  • You can now change animal poses on trophies.

  • Pose count scales with the animal’s Tier ⬆️.

  • Legendary animals can use all poses ⭐.

Improvements & Changes 🔧

  • Trophy stands are now adjustable with mouse controls.

  • Water effects improved in Lost Land and Lone Star Hunting Ranch.

  • Increased moose 🫎 and black bear 🐻 populations in Lost Land.

Bug Fixes 🐞

  • Fixed animals getting stuck in certain areas of Lost Land.

  • Fixed an issue where animal carcasses could disappear.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2451011
