Male Lion Overhaul 🦁
Reworked male lion model.
Added unique melanistic fur variant 🖤.
Trophy Poses 🏆
You can now change animal poses on trophies.
Pose count scales with the animal’s Tier ⬆️.
Legendary animals can use all poses ⭐.
Improvements & Changes 🔧
Trophy stands are now adjustable with mouse controls.
Water effects improved in Lost Land and Lone Star Hunting Ranch.
Increased moose and black bear 🐻 populations in Lost Land.
Bug Fixes 🐞
Fixed animals getting stuck in certain areas of Lost Land.
Fixed an issue where animal carcasses could disappear.
