Fixed a bug where Escalation levels would not unlock after defeating the second system boss





Fixed a bug where achievements for defeating the second system boss with each ship would not properly unlock





Backflow (DW S01 Boss): now displays the correct amount of power removed, and no longer displays the short circuit card when hovering over it





FR S01 Elite: Now starts with 6 shield and plays energy transfer turn 1, this introduces his core mechanic (converting shield into damage) right off the bat





FR S01 Elite: Now only plays one Ion Boomerang every 2 turns instead of every turn, but damage was increased from 4 to 6





Fixed bug that would give you a permanent +2 morale if you had the station morale boost active when finishing the first sector





Fixed a bug where a T3 Light Laser Mk.II had their upgrades switched, increasing subsystem slots gave you card slots, and vice versa





Escalation levels now properly start from 1 instead of 0. Escalation levels now have the following effects:





Level 1: Enemies give less credits when defeated. (Additionally, we raised the amount of credits enemies drop for non-escalation playthroughs.)



Level 2: -1 starting fuel and gain 1 less fuel on starting a new sector



Level 3: More expensive station repairs



Level 4: Stronger enemies appear at the start of each sector instead of 5 nodes in



Level 5: Fuel price in stores increases with each fuel unit bought.



Level 6: More common negative events on nodes belonging to disliked and hated factions (also reduced the base chance of negative events)



Level 7: Enemies have more HP and equipment durability.



Level 8: Items in stations are more expensive



Hi everyone,we're not thrilled to inflict another large patch that also resets your run progress, this should be the last major change for now.Besides bug fixing and balance, we looked at the escalation system, and actually noticed a bug that was there for the last week, you could not unlock escalation after defeating the second system boss, not could you get any of the achievements for defeating the second sector boss with any of the ships.Change log:Please note that escalation Level 7 is only partially implemented at this point, only covering the Deadweight and Free-roamer normal enemies. It will be filled out in the next update,.Thank you for bearing with us as we rushed to fix some of the most severe bugs and balance issues (and created some new bugs in the process). This last week was hectic