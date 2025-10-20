 Skip to content
Major 20 October 2025 Build 20443100
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Cleaners!

It’s official: Chapter 2 of Backrooms Cleanup Crew is complete! It’s been an exciting six months since we launched the Early Access version, and we’re super happy with how Chapter 2 turned out. Thanks again to everyone giving feedback and suggestions here and in our Discord - the game has improved significantly since Early Access launch and a large portion of that is thanks to our community.

Check out the new trailer for Chapter 2 below!

Additionally, we have a patch that adds a few requested features, makes some improvements to swimming and improvements to object recovery.

Content Additions

  • New rare duck variants

  • Translocational Anomalies in Chapter 1 can now occasionally spawn Ducks

  • New Nametags

Features

  • Suit Logos can now be colored in the customization menu. Any unlocked suit color can be applied to Suit Logos.

  • Added a “Help I’m Stuck!” button in the menu for rare cases where players get stuck.

  • Added a “Complete Mission Early” button for levels that have lore or cinematics beyond the gameplay portion. This button is only available if all players have previously completed the level.

Gameplay Changes

  • Breaching from the water (using the Seminar “Waterfall Development and You Pt. 1”) is now more reliable and powerful.

  • Swimming up or down with Jump or Crouch now matches forward swim speed.

  • Forward and vertical swim speeds no longer stack when looking up, swimming forward, and holding Jump.

  • A hint is now displayed when spraying Spray Shields without Sigil Power.

Gameplay Improvements

  • Improved object recovery when items are lost in the level.

  • Improved behavior of objects incorrectly recovering when not lost.

  • Improved Ragdoll recovery when lost or stuck.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue causing Level 2-04’s lighting to look very different between Lumen and non-Lumen settings.

  • Fixed multiple spots in levels where if an object was lost it would fail to recover.

Starting now, we’re full speed ahead on Chapter 3! We've got a lot of exciting plans for new locations to clean and explore, new gameplay types, and more. Please look forward to it!

Changed files in this update

