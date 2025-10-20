Hello Cleaners!

It’s official: Chapter 2 of Backrooms Cleanup Crew is complete! It’s been an exciting six months since we launched the Early Access version, and we’re super happy with how Chapter 2 turned out. Thanks again to everyone giving feedback and suggestions here and in our Discord - the game has improved significantly since Early Access launch and a large portion of that is thanks to our community.

Check out the new trailer for Chapter 2 below!

Additionally, we have a patch that adds a few requested features, makes some improvements to swimming and improvements to object recovery.

New rare duck variants

Translocational Anomalies in Chapter 1 can now occasionally spawn Ducks

New Nametags

Suit Logos can now be colored in the customization menu. Any unlocked suit color can be applied to Suit Logos.

Added a “Help I’m Stuck!” button in the menu for rare cases where players get stuck.

Added a “Complete Mission Early” button for levels that have lore or cinematics beyond the gameplay portion. This button is only available if all players have previously completed the level.

Breaching from the water (using the Seminar “Waterfall Development and You Pt. 1”) is now more reliable and powerful.

Swimming up or down with Jump or Crouch now matches forward swim speed.

Forward and vertical swim speeds no longer stack when looking up, swimming forward, and holding Jump.

A hint is now displayed when spraying Spray Shields without Sigil Power.

Improved object recovery when items are lost in the level.

Improved behavior of objects incorrectly recovering when not lost.

Improved Ragdoll recovery when lost or stuck.

Fixed an issue causing Level 2-04’s lighting to look very different between Lumen and non-Lumen settings.

Fixed multiple spots in levels where if an object was lost it would fail to recover.

Starting now, we’re full speed ahead on Chapter 3! We've got a lot of exciting plans for new locations to clean and explore, new gameplay types, and more. Please look forward to it!