 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Playtest Battlefield™ 6 ARC Raiders Fellowship Hogwarts Legacy Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
17 October 2025 Build 20442995 Edited 18 October 2025 – 00:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

2 new raids / campaign sections added:

Starship Datadrive - 4000+ Combat Power - Rewards 6 Weapon Components on first completion.

Second raid added:

Simulation Shenanigans - 5000+ Combat Power - Rewards 6 Support Components on first completion.

I won't spoil these. Have music enabled when starting Simulation Shenanigans for optimal fun.

Missions screen optimized to only spawn when viewed instead of being always spwned in and inactive.

Engine updated to apply a critical security fix.

Changed files in this update

Windows Andromeda: Rebirth of Humanity Content Depot 1511651
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link