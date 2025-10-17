2 new raids / campaign sections added:

Starship Datadrive - 4000+ Combat Power - Rewards 6 Weapon Components on first completion.

Second raid added:

Simulation Shenanigans - 5000+ Combat Power - Rewards 6 Support Components on first completion.

I won't spoil these. Have music enabled when starting Simulation Shenanigans for optimal fun.

Missions screen optimized to only spawn when viewed instead of being always spwned in and inactive.

Engine updated to apply a critical security fix.