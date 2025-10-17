 Skip to content
17 October 2025 Build 20442966 Edited 18 October 2025 – 00:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed Brain Swapper Machine from not working.
  • Added a save button to both the options menu and the modding menu.

Changed files in this update

