17 October 2025 Build 20442855
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch 032

Short and sweet, here are the details of the patch!

 

Improvements:

  • Added Time Remaining to each Kings Road Permit

  • Added Damage Reduction to items in Ivernox Padded Crates

  • Picking up objects in heavily congested areas will not act like it weighs 1,000lbs

  • Added reduced visibility, weather when crossing over mountains

  • Performance tweaks

  • Testing Cart physics change

  • Road Signs with distances

  • Better Box/Crate Lid checks when loading a save

  • Ale Barrel temporarily added to Ivernox Spirits Trader

  • Updated Player Stats Menu

  • Added Save Icon when auto-save or manual save occurs

  • Added ability to turn on/off purchased candles

  • Adjusted Player start position to prevent underwater render fog bug

  • NPC animation adjustments

  • Background Item Handling changes

  • Sky expanded

  • Yorlen Harbor Passage Gate starts closed instead of open

  • Ground Icon while holding items adjusts to remain centered

  • Updating Crimes for NPCs to be Line of Sight

  • Adding “Extra-NPCs” to towns (Testing in Yorlen Harbor, not finished)

  • Added to Dictionary a little

  • Updated Food Spoilage/Mold logic

  • Updated Crate tier Weather and Damage settings (still not fully balanced)

Bugs Fixed:

[list]

  • Removed picking flowers (for now)

  • Lid is blocked prompt would not appear when closing lid if blocked

  • Cart Upgrade to render/de-render

  • Key Rebind configuration would sometimes not display correct key assignments or reset

  • Players could take NPC Trader items and sell them if close enough to Player Trade Stall

    • [*][p] King’s Road Guard Captains would still take money as a King’s Merchant\[/p][/*]

  • Stream Appearing through objects/terrain

  • Items could be destroyed while under cover in other parts of the map

  • Player Deaths not accurately displayed in Stats

  • Lights not being deactivated/activated consistently

  • Traders restock inconsistent (testing fix)

  • Magistrate Conversation could lock if player had charges against them

  • Reset Item Orientation was not working

  • Close button on Dictionary would not re-enable mouse

  • Fixed Player Drift

  • Fixed Road Sign Lights wigging out

  • Coins and Bits were damaged by rain

  • Yorlen Harbor Ale Contract sign would flip out if touched

    • [/list]

     

