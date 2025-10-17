Patch 032

Short and sweet, here are the details of the patch!

Improvements:

Added Time Remaining to each Kings Road Permit

Added Damage Reduction to items in Ivernox Padded Crates

Picking up objects in heavily congested areas will not act like it weighs 1,000lbs

Added reduced visibility, weather when crossing over mountains

Performance tweaks

Testing Cart physics change

Road Signs with distances

Better Box/Crate Lid checks when loading a save

Ale Barrel temporarily added to Ivernox Spirits Trader

Updated Player Stats Menu

Added Save Icon when auto-save or manual save occurs

Added ability to turn on/off purchased candles

Adjusted Player start position to prevent underwater render fog bug

NPC animation adjustments

Background Item Handling changes

Sky expanded

Yorlen Harbor Passage Gate starts closed instead of open

Ground Icon while holding items adjusts to remain centered

Updating Crimes for NPCs to be Line of Sight

Adding “Extra-NPCs” to towns (Testing in Yorlen Harbor, not finished)

Added to Dictionary a little

Updated Food Spoilage/Mold logic

Updated Crate tier Weather and Damage settings (still not fully balanced)

Bugs Fixed:

Removed picking flowers (for now)

Lid is blocked prompt would not appear when closing lid if blocked

Cart Upgrade to render/de-render

Key Rebind configuration would sometimes not display correct key assignments or reset

Players could take NPC Trader items and sell them if close enough to Player Trade Stall

Stream Appearing through objects/terrain

Items could be destroyed while under cover in other parts of the map

Player Deaths not accurately displayed in Stats

Lights not being deactivated/activated consistently

Traders restock inconsistent (testing fix)

Magistrate Conversation could lock if player had charges against them

Reset Item Orientation was not working

Close button on Dictionary would not re-enable mouse

Fixed Player Drift

Fixed Road Sign Lights wigging out

Coins and Bits were damaged by rain

Yorlen Harbor Ale Contract sign would flip out if touched

[list][*][p] King’s Road Guard Captains would still take money as a King’s Merchant\[/p][/*][/list]