Improvements:
Added Time Remaining to each Kings Road Permit
Added Damage Reduction to items in Ivernox Padded Crates
Picking up objects in heavily congested areas will not act like it weighs 1,000lbs
Added reduced visibility, weather when crossing over mountains
Performance tweaks
Testing Cart physics change
Road Signs with distances
Better Box/Crate Lid checks when loading a save
Ale Barrel temporarily added to Ivernox Spirits Trader
Updated Player Stats Menu
Added Save Icon when auto-save or manual save occurs
Added ability to turn on/off purchased candles
Adjusted Player start position to prevent underwater render fog bug
NPC animation adjustments
Background Item Handling changes
Sky expanded
Yorlen Harbor Passage Gate starts closed instead of open
Ground Icon while holding items adjusts to remain centered
Updating Crimes for NPCs to be Line of Sight
Adding “Extra-NPCs” to towns (Testing in Yorlen Harbor, not finished)
Added to Dictionary a little
Updated Food Spoilage/Mold logic
Updated Crate tier Weather and Damage settings (still not fully balanced)
Bugs Fixed:[list]
Removed picking flowers (for now)
Lid is blocked prompt would not appear when closing lid if blocked
Cart Upgrade to render/de-render
Key Rebind configuration would sometimes not display correct key assignments or reset
Players could take NPC Trader items and sell them if close enough to Player Trade Stall
Stream Appearing through objects/terrain
Items could be destroyed while under cover in other parts of the map
Player Deaths not accurately displayed in Stats
Lights not being deactivated/activated consistently
Traders restock inconsistent (testing fix)
Magistrate Conversation could lock if player had charges against them
Reset Item Orientation was not working
Close button on Dictionary would not re-enable mouse
Fixed Player Drift
Fixed Road Sign Lights wigging out
Coins and Bits were damaged by rain
Yorlen Harbor Ale Contract sign would flip out if touched
