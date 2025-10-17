 Skip to content
17 October 2025 Build 20442854 Edited 18 October 2025 – 00:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

• Endless loading screen & white main menu screen fixed

• First person camera spectating bug fixed

• X-Air renamed in multiplayer menu

Changed files in this update

Windows ScooterFlow Content Depot 1648391
