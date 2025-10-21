Hello Dear Rabbits! 🐇 We're pleased to share the second patch is now live. Thank you for your patience as the team continues to refine and improve the game based on your feedback! We plan to release an additional patch soon, and we will keep you updated on timing!

PATCH NOTES:

Fixed an issue causing Lana to get stuck hanging from the handle and preventing her from grabbing it in the waste room in Chapter 3

Fixed an issue causing Lana to rotate the crank indefinitely during the well boss fight in Chapter 5

Fixed an issue causing Mr. Baesie to fall through geometry when using the dumbwaiter in the control room in Chapter 6

Fixed an issue causing a black screen upon entering the dining room from the elevator shaft in Chapter 10

Fixed a prompt that was occasionally missing to open a door in Chapter 7, blocking the player in the Library





