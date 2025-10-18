Hello Everyone,
This is a big one... after more than 100 hours of work, I can finally say that all known crashing issues have been fixed. It’s been a tough month tracking down the causes across so many different player setups - from old PCs to high-end rigs - but at last, it’s done.
Im terribly sorry for how long it took to fix, really wish I could go back in time... seeing the games review score drop from the 90s to the 70s over these crashes was heartbreaking. I truly hope that with this fix in place, the score will rebound, as these days an indie game can’t really grow without a Very Positive rating. Fingers crossed. I`ll continue working on the game no matter what though.
And I also want to thank everyone for your patience and support. Even after the 7th update, nearly a third of players were still affected by crashes. Ad your reports, shared logs, and feedback are greatly appreciated.
And with this major hurdle out of the way, we can finally return to the usual weekly updates - got so much exciting stuff on the horizon. A lot of polish to mid and late game, new nations for Sandbox, new features - and so much more...
And let’s take a closer look at what today`s 9th update has in store - a lot of other solid fixes and improvements.
Crash Fixes
Fixed a crash on the loading screen that would close the game
Fixed additional crash on the loading screen – affecting a very small number of players
Fixed loading screen crash related to point light
Fixed game getting frozen on the loading screen – requiring a PC restart
Fixed a crash during combat when player is about to win defense of his city
Major Bug Fixes
Fixed a major issue when winning battles and having to wait a minute for victory to register
Fixed a rare major issue when after winning a battle player could still not get a win
Various campaign progression fixes – fixing last situations where player can rarely get stuck
Byzantine Empire Playable
Byzantine Empire is now playable in Sandbox mode
Byzantine Empire has 6 playable and 8 total lords
Unique starting conditions for Byzantine King and Lords with a very large number of assets
Various fixes to Byzantine Empire assets, relations, starting conditions
Performance Improvements
Visual performance in RTS battles in large cities improved by up to 15 FPS
Scrolling speed on the world map is smoother now
Shaved off additional 1-1.5 seconds from most loading screens on all systems
Other Fixes
Disabled some odd light in the army camp and large city houses
Improved the look of Slavic king portraits
Fixed some issues when loading hamlets with double walls
Final Crusades battle vs Fatimids now shows a quest at the start of the battle
Improved Russian localization
Improved Chinese localization
No longer playing Low Food voiced notification in naval battles
Added flags to small stone gatehouse – so it’s easy to identify it
Player lord character is now more clearly marked in diplomacy screen
Play Victory/Defeat sound when end battle window is opened
Balancing
Further reduced frequency of AI attacks on player (please note – in existing campaigns it will take a few months to take full effect)
Greatly reduced penalty for leaving battle – it now only damages some units, without removing any
Winning battles is now faster in most game modes
Player can now choose to stay and loot or leave the battle
Rebalanced ranged units – a bit less effective in some situations now
Stone resource is a lot harder to acquire now, requiring bigger investment to build up large city
RTS mode stone income decreased by 25%
World Map stone income decreased by up to 35%
