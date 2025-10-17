 Skip to content
Major 17 October 2025 Build 20442632 Edited 18 October 2025 – 04:33:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community


Save-breaking update.

Should now prompt you to delete old saves.

I changed the data structures quite a bit for the old quest and dialogue history systems. I can't promise I won't break saves a year from now, but for next few months at least, I'll try to make version porting scripts for old saves now that I've done some work to prepare the most troublesome systems for eventual updating. Here's a list of added features. (I'll add more to this list in a day or so when I have time to comb through all my unreleased updates chagelogs.) :

Added more content to the Greenhouse.
The Zee fight has been redesigned.

