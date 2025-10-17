 Skip to content
17 October 2025 Build 20442578 Edited 17 October 2025 – 22:39:26 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixed an issue where unborn players were assigned to teams in History Mode.
Fixed a bug where players were not playing with their assigned teams in History Mode.
Fixed a crash when sorting players by weight while using the metric system.
Fixed a bug where teams were trading draft picks while the draft was disabled.
Fixed a crash when opening the draft history from a player’s profile.
Fixed a crash when opening player profiles.
Other minor bug fixes.

