- Synth module queue now turns off on reinforce so you don't get stuck trying to make a late game module
- Fleet previous matching clear info now has the stats in red if your current stats are higher
- Fixed Veil Piercer tutorial
- Fixed base challenge not showing the building stats properly
- Fixed more .0s
- Fixed Crash on AI screen in specific conditions
- (Mobile) Fix Chinese text not displaying correctly
Version 0.70.1.4
