17 October 2025 Build 20442564 Edited 17 October 2025 – 22:39:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Synth module queue now turns off on reinforce so you don't get stuck trying to make a late game module
  • Fleet previous matching clear info now has the stats in red if your current stats are higher
  • Fixed Veil Piercer tutorial
  • Fixed base challenge not showing the building stats properly
  • Fixed more .0s
  • Fixed Crash on AI screen in specific conditions
  • (Mobile) Fix Chinese text not displaying correctly

Windows Depot 2471101
Linux Depot 2471102
Windows 32-bit Depot 2471103
