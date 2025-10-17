Fixed an issue where unborn players were assigned to teams in History Mode.

Fixed a bug where players were not playing with their assigned teams in History Mode.

Fixed a crash when sorting players by weight while using the metric system.

Fixed a bug where teams were trading draft picks while the draft was disabled.

Fixed a crash when opening the draft history from a player’s profile.

Fixed an issue where point guards were regressing too early.

Fixed a bug where teams were not signing their draft picks.

Other minor bug fixes.

