Fixed an issue where unborn players were assigned to teams in History Mode.
Fixed a bug where players were not playing with their assigned teams in History Mode.
Fixed a crash when sorting players by weight while using the metric system.
Fixed a bug where teams were trading draft picks while the draft was disabled.
Fixed a crash when opening the draft history from a player’s profile.
Other minor bug fixes.
Release 26.1.21
