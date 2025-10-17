This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello everyone today I will explain some of the changes I have made to the 0.15 open beta on the experimental branch. While there are alot of small changes and bugfixes for the previous version the main change is to organizations.

Organization Changes

Organizations now have types, which define exactly what they are and how they work. There are currently four types, each with their own utility:

Military Alliance

The military Alliance gives bonuses to the military of its member states. It is the most basic kind of organization, and most of the starting organizations are of this kind.

Research Cooperative

Research Cooperatives give technological bonuses based on whether or not a faction member has completed a technology. This only applies to technology, and not culture.

Cultural Exchange

The Cultural exchange is effectively the same as the research cooperative, except that it only works on culture techs and does not apply to anything else.

Economic Union

The Economic Union has two main advantages: first of all, it lowers your trade barriers, making trade easier, as well as increasing income from resources. However, the most powerful thing about an economic union is that it can be Federalized.

Federalization

Federalization allows you to integrate all members of your organization, but it requires you to maximize the Cohesion of the organization in question, which is a long process. It does not give any accepted cultures, but will increase your progress towards the creation of a larger formable nation which could give you accepted cultures on that territory.

Currently, the organizations and their situations are relatively basic, but these will serve as the basis for the European Union as well as NATO in 2025, which is why I have been working on them.

Other

Cosmetic Editing

It is now possible to edit the cosmetic aspects of your country without using the scenario editor with a new button added in the country panel.