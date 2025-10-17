 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Playtest Battlefield™ 6 ARC Raiders Fellowship Hogwarts Legacy Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
17 October 2025 Build 20442411 Edited 17 October 2025 – 23:09:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Updated Door Animations, better and smoother transitions
- Added Map Zoom, added a way of recenter the map position, added sounds for the markers interaction
- Reworked Shop screen
- Updated interactable item required feedback
- Enhanced the room transition to avoid cases where the player could fall to oblivion

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3977361
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link