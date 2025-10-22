Being light-years away from home doesn’t stop us from celebrating all of Earth’s favorite calendar dates.

Next up on the list is Halloween and we’re bringing plenty of customization to the table.

Whether you’re needing a new costume to go trick or treating at the Brainards’ houses, or want to dress up your Space Trailer with some spooky decor, we’ve got you covered.

What can I dress up as? 👕

We’ve been hard at work in the Kindred Labs (aka our real-life office) carefully designing over 40+ new customization items, for you or your habitat.

🔶 4 Halloween-inspired helmets

🔶 37 brand-new habitat customization items

🔶 28 not-so-spooky neon signs

🔶 4 new suit colors

🔶 Plus some additional items from our Charity Pack, exclusive to those who own the Deluxe Edition!

And if you keep your eyes peeled, we might even have a little contest coming real soon…

Full Patch Notes 📝

Keep on reading for the full list of our latest patches and bug fixes:

Habitat Customization

It’s now possible to stack wall stickers and posters on top of each other, and they won’t block placement of other furniture along that wall anymore.

Corner counter items now snap properly to room corners.

Now the jukebox will play ‘poopin on the company dime’ when interacting with it.

Deleting the selected item now happens when the hold duration is done, not on button release anymore.

Removed the on-screen hint for going into Habitat Customization mode while player is inside a wardrobe they placed in the customizable area.

Prevent players interacting when some items’ interaction zones are overlapping.

Fixed a bug where the "New" label could reappear on furniture inside the DKO Catalogue during the first play session.

Fixed a bug where the client player could place two of the same objects overlapping each other.

Fixed an issue with the Flower Pot preview model while placing it.

Fixed a visual glitch when the client player uses the Turbo Wheel.

Fixed a dynamic light issue with the disco ball.

Remix Mode

In Sandbox mode only, we now allow players to bypass any section of the tutorial up to activating the Habitat. They can fly from the landing crater to the Habitat in one go if they want.

The pause menu will now show which options are currently enabled in any Remix Mode.

Fixed a bug where crafting the Rawhide Utility Belt upgrade on the beach 3D Printer was putting a temporary Acid Bomb into the player’s hand.

Fixed a bug where increasing the damage received would kill the player if they went out of the level’s bounds.

Fixed a bug where decreasing the damage received would prevent the player from dying by fall damage, making Shama Lama’s Crash Test Dummy mission impossible to complete.

Gameplay

Fixed an issue where, when playing splitscreen, if Player1 plays on the gamepad and Player2 plays on keyboard+mouse, Player2 cannot change tool in the tools wheel.

The Backup Storage Crate can now only spawn inside map areas the players have discovered.

If the player dies while carrying loot, and the quest “I Take That Back” is already in progress, we now show a progress update of that quest to show the new amounts of loot in the box.

Prevent players from interacting with teleporters while using the remote drone.

Fixed a bug where base events could remain in the Journal even if all objectives were completed. They’ll now complete properly on the next reload.

Fixed a bug where players could stay stuck after stomping defeated Mecha Slappi's body.

Made sure the chest at the top of Slitherfly mount unlocks when the fight is done.

Made sure the Hognork is well positioned on respawn.

Fixed an animation bug when the player is standing in lava.

Moved dialog line that was wrongly playing the first time the player picks up a Bounce Pad seed to when they craft the Bounce Pad Stabilizer upgrade.

Hud & Menus

Removed the “Teleport” tooltip on the Habitat icon in the Jungle map when that action isn’t available.

Client's HUD stays on screen when Host triggers a cinematic sequence

When a player dies in co-op, if you haven't entered the Habitat yet, the button now simply shows "Respawn" instead of "Respawn In Habitat"

Fix display issue of the scanning progress bar during first usage.

We reduced the rotation speed in the wardrobe when using keyboard and mouse.

Prevent Color picker menu to open when the suit cannot be modified.

The laser activation sequence plays for the player that activates it.

Fixed dialogs being muted while inside the Wardrobe menu on some of the planets

Now in the friends menu, we added new icons to help identify on what platform your friends are playing

In the Invite player menu, your friends are now sorted this way: in the game > online > offline

When opening the map while standing in the habitat, the default selected zone is now Nu Florida.

Fixed icon location issue of the lootbox

Co-op, Jungle: during the sequence of picking up the whip, the HUD is hidden only for the player that triggered the cut scene.

Mission “Interstellar Enigma”: Fixed objective icon never showing up on the Slappi Teleporter to enter the challenge at the summit of Quasadron IX

Map: fixed a few different bugs that could cause icons to show in the wrong spot

Options & Accessibility