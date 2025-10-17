VFX Graph GPU-driven particle systems can easily render 10 to 100 times more particles than CPUs (with the caveat that collisions are not as easily handled). Rezarus begins adding VFX support by adding VFX graph particle driven under the Ultra graphics settings for the following arenas: Attic (acid rain), Braulin (snow), Compact (rain), and Singularity (floating ash). These will continue to be improved visually and optimized for performance with time. Thus, on one of the spectrum we've been trying to optimize the game for mobile devices with the Y2K/Low presets, but we're also trying to make the game much more visually appealing to those who have systems capable of running it with the Ultra preset.