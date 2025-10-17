 Skip to content
17 October 2025 Build 20442232
Update notes via Steam Community

v1.1.0 Update Details


・Fixed images in the supporter content.
・Adjusted the spawn position of the Fake Ryuji in the Graveyard stage.

Added a new feature: “Overwhelming Easy Mode.”

(Available from “New Game” or “Load Game” on the title screen.)

The effects of “Overwhelming Easy Mode” are as follows:
・The chase speed of the Giant Evil Spirit has been reduced.
・The movement speed of the Fake Ryuji has been reduced.
・The movement speed of the Evil Spirit appearing in the final stage has been reduced.
・The maximum number of ofuda (talismans) has been increased to 999.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3474311
