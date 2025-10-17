v1.1.0 Update Details

・Fixed images in the supporter content.

・Adjusted the spawn position of the Fake Ryuji in the Graveyard stage.



Added a new feature: “Overwhelming Easy Mode.” (Available from “New Game” or “Load Game” on the title screen.)



The effects of “Overwhelming Easy Mode” are as follows:

・The chase speed of the Giant Evil Spirit has been reduced.

・The movement speed of the Fake Ryuji has been reduced.

・The movement speed of the Evil Spirit appearing in the final stage has been reduced.

・The maximum number of ofuda (talismans) has been increased to 999.