17 October 2025 Build 20442164 Edited 17 October 2025 – 22:06:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This update focuses on introducing the new Loyalty System and improving the overall experience with various bug fixes.

New Feature: Loyalty System

  • Added a new loyalty mechanic that allows characters to strengthen their bonds through battle.

  • After combat, hearts will now appear above adjacent characters to indicate that their loyalty toward one another has increased.

  • A new Loyalty menu has been added to Erindos. This menu displays each ally’s current loyalty level and the combat bonuses earned at different loyalty ranks.

Bug Fixes

  • Various fixes and improvements to stability and performance.

