This update focuses on introducing the new Loyalty System and improving the overall experience with various bug fixes.
New Feature: Loyalty System
Added a new loyalty mechanic that allows characters to strengthen their bonds through battle.
After combat, hearts will now appear above adjacent characters to indicate that their loyalty toward one another has increased.
A new Loyalty menu has been added to Erindos. This menu displays each ally’s current loyalty level and the combat bonuses earned at different loyalty ranks.
Bug Fixes
Various fixes and improvements to stability and performance.
