I added in coin magnets, this pickup when triggered will vacuum up any coins that are on the level. I also fixed a few bugs, once of which is an old healing potion bug, and an enemy drop on death bug.
Added Magnets
Fixed a bug with reroll coins, shards, and healing potions not using a unique random number when dropping. They were tied to random number for coin drops, so if a coin would drop they would also drop off that same value and not off their own chance. This is why you'd see coins and other drops stacked up.
Fixed an issue with healing potions double healing internally but not actually double healing, made it look like they didn't work sometimes.
Added a small offset to dropped items so they feel less stacked in the same spot.
Changed files in this update