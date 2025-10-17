 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Playtest Battlefield™ 6 ARC Raiders Fellowship Hogwarts Legacy Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
17 October 2025 Build 20442104 Edited 17 October 2025 – 22:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

I added in coin magnets, this pickup when triggered will vacuum up any coins that are on the level. I also fixed a few bugs, once of which is an old healing potion bug, and an enemy drop on death bug.

  • Added Magnets

  • Fixed a bug with reroll coins, shards, and healing potions not using a unique random number when dropping. They were tied to random number for coin drops, so if a coin would drop they would also drop off that same value and not off their own chance. This is why you'd see coins and other drops stacked up.

  • Fixed an issue with healing potions double healing internally but not actually double healing, made it look like they didn't work sometimes.

  • Added a small offset to dropped items so they feel less stacked in the same spot.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2559501
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link