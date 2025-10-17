The starting rifle get's an overhaul to its reload behavior, making it easy to top off quickly and precisely. I have also changed the starting area of the bunny slope to be less confusing to newcomers. I also changed the finish line to be further back, making this course a bit more substantial. I've done this with a slew of other minor bug fixes here and there. Enjoy!

- Fixed K31 reload behavior

- Moved starting and finish areas on Bunny slope

- Fixed bug where player would not face appropriate starting line when spawned

- Fixed bug where combo meter would get stuck and not count down under certain conditions

- Performance improvements on game initial startup