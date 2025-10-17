 Skip to content
17 October 2025 Build 20441982
Update notes via Steam Community

The starting rifle get's an overhaul to its reload behavior, making it easy to top off quickly and precisely. I have also changed the starting area of the bunny slope to be less confusing to newcomers. I also changed the finish line to be further back, making this course a bit more substantial. I've done this with a slew of other minor bug fixes here and there. Enjoy!

- Fixed K31 reload behavior

- Moved starting and finish areas on Bunny slope

- Fixed bug where player would not face appropriate starting line when spawned

- Fixed bug where combo meter would get stuck and not count down under certain conditions

- Performance improvements on game initial startup

Changed files in this update

