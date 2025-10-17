This patch improves flying monsters, allows ghosts to move through blocks, adds more controls to respawning, improves NPC follow behavior, and fixes several other minor issues.

0.847 change list:

wisps, drakes, ghosts, wampirs, and zombie wampirs can now actually fly

ghosts can now move through blocks

now respawn spots that didn't have a monster have less chance to try to respawn

now cap monster respawns a little so doesn't eventually fill up every respawn spot

FollowLeader behavior now fails better so can do something more useful

TeleportLeader will now run immediately if FollowLeader fails (assuming it can)

made water walking more reliable

now liches, death knights, fire elementals, lightning elementals, horrors, and zombie horrors can walk on water

no longer get a town attack warning if "attacked" door takes no damage (mostly so things like nearby zombie imps don't trigger alarm) (Nailclippins)

fixed nemesis naga's not being able to walk on water

red, green, and blue light channels have a little more of the other colors in them

fixed some issues with Strongest Monster Defeated and other similar stats - old values will stick around until something is better though (Tuidjy)

fixed getMonsterSpawnChance carrying over to all respawns in a level for that frame (probably rarely mattered)