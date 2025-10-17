 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Playtest Battlefield™ 6 ARC Raiders Fellowship Hogwarts Legacy Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
17 October 2025 Build 20441939 Edited 17 October 2025 – 22:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This patch improves flying monsters, allows ghosts to move through blocks, adds more controls to respawning, improves NPC follow behavior, and fixes several other minor issues.

0.847 change list:

  • wisps, drakes, ghosts, wampirs, and zombie wampirs can now actually fly

  • ghosts can now move through blocks

  • now respawn spots that didn't have a monster have less chance to try to respawn

  • now cap monster respawns a little so doesn't eventually fill up every respawn spot

  • FollowLeader behavior now fails better so can do something more useful

  • TeleportLeader will now run immediately if FollowLeader fails (assuming it can)

  • made water walking more reliable

  • now liches, death knights, fire elementals, lightning elementals, horrors, and zombie horrors can walk on water

  • no longer get a town attack warning if "attacked" door takes no damage (mostly so things like nearby zombie imps don't trigger alarm) (Nailclippins)

  • fixed nemesis naga's not being able to walk on water

  • red, green, and blue light channels have a little more of the other colors in them

  • fixed some issues with Strongest Monster Defeated and other similar stats - old values will stick around until something is better though (Tuidjy)

  • fixed getMonsterSpawnChance carrying over to all respawns in a level for that frame (probably rarely mattered)

  • changed saveVersion to 309

Changed files in this update

Depot 2880011
  • Loading history…
Windows Depot 2880012
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 2880013
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link