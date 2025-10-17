 Skip to content
17 October 2025 Build 20441927 Edited 17 October 2025 – 22:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Fixes & Improvements

  • Fixed UI compatibility issues on non-standard screen formats (such as wide, ultra-wide, and other resolutions) to ensure proper scaling and cleaner layout.

  • Fixed FPS drops that occurred on some systems when the win or lose screen appeared.

  • Added a new UI Scale option in the settings menu, allowing players to increase or decrease the interface size to their preference.

  • Adjusted AI difficulty and reviewed some tutorial missions for better balance and gameplay experience.

  • Changed the Multiplayer UI menu to show the lobby join screen directly, without needing to go through the join list first.

  • Corrected the building name “Depot” to “Iron Core” in Mission 7.

  • Reduced the shooting radius of the “Ray of Justice”

  • Fixed some other minor bugs and performance issues.

Changed files in this update

Windows Linux 64-bit Depot 1934721
