Fixes & Improvements

Fixed UI compatibility issues on non-standard screen formats (such as wide, ultra-wide, and other resolutions) to ensure proper scaling and cleaner layout.

Fixed FPS drops that occurred on some systems when the win or lose screen appeared.

Added a new UI Scale option in the settings menu, allowing players to increase or decrease the interface size to their preference.

Adjusted AI difficulty and reviewed some tutorial missions for better balance and gameplay experience.

Changed the Multiplayer UI menu to show the lobby join screen directly, without needing to go through the join list first.

Corrected the building name “Depot” to “Iron Core” in Mission 7.

Reduced the shooting radius of the “Ray of Justice”