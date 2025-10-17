 Skip to content
17 October 2025 Build 20441919 Edited 17 October 2025 – 23:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Featured Highlights

  • New Leader

  • Relic Categories

  • More Leader Skins

General

  • Relic categories added to the shop for newer players. There is a setting to disable this feature.

  • Chat wheel UI added

  • Match summary now has a dedicated button in the top right

  • Match summary feature added on relic hover, showing all duplicate relics

  • Match summary now properly labels dead Leaders

  • Match summary now shows Leader power indicator when relevant

  • Match summary now has a checkbox allowing you to enable/disable tooltips from showing on this screen

  • Cistern Basilica arena ambient sounds reworked

  • Shop reroll sound on first duplicate relic improved

  • Fixed Leader level power tooltips in the menu from showing higher than level 1

  • Fixed issue with Match summary not counting past 6 points

  • Fixed an issue where you could face the same opponent twice in a row

Leaders

View all Leaders:

https://relicarena.com/leaders

  • New Leader: Montezuma II

  • Al Capone 3 Leader skins added

  • Alan Turing 2 Leader skins added

  • Genghis Khan 3 Leader skins added

  • Isaac Newton 3 Leader skins added

  • Joan of Arc 1 Leader skin added

  • Nikola Tesla level 5 Tesla Tower visual effects added

  • Nikola Tesla 3 Leader skins added

  • Rasputin power fixed to target the ally hero closest to the selected hero

  • Vlad the Impaler 3 Leader skins added

  • Vlad the Impaler voice lines reworked

  • Xerxes 3 Leader skins added

  • Xerxes level 3 changed to: Attacks reduce enemy spell power by 30% for 3 seconds (non stacking)

  • Xerxes level 5 changed to: Darken the Sky: 20% chance on attack to command the Immortal archers to unleash a volley of arrows at a random enemy hero for 150% of the attacker's damage as magic damage.

Relics

View all Relics:

https://relicarena.com/relics

  • Barbed Wire Super 2 attack damage from +10 to +15

  • Barbed Wire Super 2 now works on all forms of reflected damage (Viking Runestone, Viking Vanguard)

  • Barbed Wire Juicy damage per second from 200 to 180

  • Blade of Ramesses renamed to Blade of Ramses

  • Conga Drums Super 2 now also grants +15 movespeed

  • Devil's Bible mana to health cost from 200->150% to a flat 100% all levels

  • Devil's Bible spell lifesteal from 30->45% to 15->30%

  • Devil's Bible Super 1 changed to: Health Pact: gain max HP equivalent to 30% of damage dealt to self (for rest of round)

  • Devil's Bible Super 2 changed to: Blood Offering: gain 5% spell lifesteal during the round for every 500 damage dealt to self

  • Devil’s Bible Juicy visual effects added

  • F1 Rocket Engine now targets the farthest unit in range

  • Flamethrower visual effects added

  • Hand of Ramesses renamed to Hand of Ramses

  • Hand of Ramses damage from 100->160 to 80->155

  • Hand of Ramses damage per kill from 3.5->6 to 2.5->5

  • Hot Air Balloon damage threshold now works after reductions 

  • Hot Air Balloon damage threshold from 400 to 500

  • Hot Air Balloon no longer triggers if unit is already Invulnerable

  • Hot Air Balloon Juicy zeppelin model added

  • Kevlar Vest damage threshold now works after reductions

  • Kevlar Vest damage threshold from 500 to 400

  • Matryoshka Doll AI changed to target farthest unit in range

  • Napolean's Boots radius from 300->400 to 400

  • Persian Carpet visual effects added

  • Radio Jammer Super 3 changed to: -40% heal power

  • Riot Shield Super 2 changed to: Counter Strike: 10% chance when attacked to slam enemies in 400 radius in front of you, dealing 250 + 5% max HP as physical damage

  • Seatbelt Super 1 now also grants 30 movespeed for 10s when a spell is blocked successfully

  • Seatbelt Super 3 attack speed per 10% HP missing from 25 to 30

  • Sutton Hoo Helmet Super 3 now also grants +20 movespeed

  • Tesla Coil damage from 50->100 to 30->80

  • Titanic AI now targets farthest unit in range

  • Titanic radius from 700 to 600

  • Titanic Super 3 now also grants +600 cast range

  • Titanic visual effects added

  • Viking Vanguard sound effects improved

Changed files in this update

