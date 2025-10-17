Featured Highlights
New Leader
Relic Categories
More Leader Skins
General
Relic categories added to the shop for newer players. There is a setting to disable this feature.
Chat wheel UI added
Match summary now has a dedicated button in the top right
Match summary feature added on relic hover, showing all duplicate relics
Match summary now properly labels dead Leaders
Match summary now shows Leader power indicator when relevant
Match summary now has a checkbox allowing you to enable/disable tooltips from showing on this screen
Cistern Basilica arena ambient sounds reworked
Shop reroll sound on first duplicate relic improved
Fixed Leader level power tooltips in the menu from showing higher than level 1
Fixed issue with Match summary not counting past 6 points
Fixed an issue where you could face the same opponent twice in a row
Leaders
New Leader: Montezuma II
Al Capone 3 Leader skins added
Alan Turing 2 Leader skins added
Genghis Khan 3 Leader skins added
Isaac Newton 3 Leader skins added
Joan of Arc 1 Leader skin added
Nikola Tesla level 5 Tesla Tower visual effects added
Nikola Tesla 3 Leader skins added
Rasputin power fixed to target the ally hero closest to the selected hero
Vlad the Impaler 3 Leader skins added
Vlad the Impaler voice lines reworked
Xerxes 3 Leader skins added
Xerxes level 3 changed to: Attacks reduce enemy spell power by 30% for 3 seconds (non stacking)
Xerxes level 5 changed to: Darken the Sky: 20% chance on attack to command the Immortal archers to unleash a volley of arrows at a random enemy hero for 150% of the attacker's damage as magic damage.
Relics
Barbed Wire Super 2 attack damage from +10 to +15
Barbed Wire Super 2 now works on all forms of reflected damage (Viking Runestone, Viking Vanguard)
Barbed Wire Juicy damage per second from 200 to 180
Blade of Ramesses renamed to Blade of Ramses
Conga Drums Super 2 now also grants +15 movespeed
Devil's Bible mana to health cost from 200->150% to a flat 100% all levels
Devil's Bible spell lifesteal from 30->45% to 15->30%
Devil's Bible Super 1 changed to: Health Pact: gain max HP equivalent to 30% of damage dealt to self (for rest of round)
Devil's Bible Super 2 changed to: Blood Offering: gain 5% spell lifesteal during the round for every 500 damage dealt to self
Devil’s Bible Juicy visual effects added
F1 Rocket Engine now targets the farthest unit in range
Flamethrower visual effects added
Hand of Ramesses renamed to Hand of Ramses
Hand of Ramses damage from 100->160 to 80->155
Hand of Ramses damage per kill from 3.5->6 to 2.5->5
Hot Air Balloon damage threshold now works after reductions
Hot Air Balloon damage threshold from 400 to 500
Hot Air Balloon no longer triggers if unit is already Invulnerable
Hot Air Balloon Juicy zeppelin model added
Kevlar Vest damage threshold now works after reductions
Kevlar Vest damage threshold from 500 to 400
Matryoshka Doll AI changed to target farthest unit in range
Napolean's Boots radius from 300->400 to 400
Persian Carpet visual effects added
Radio Jammer Super 3 changed to: -40% heal power
Riot Shield Super 2 changed to: Counter Strike: 10% chance when attacked to slam enemies in 400 radius in front of you, dealing 250 + 5% max HP as physical damage
Seatbelt Super 1 now also grants 30 movespeed for 10s when a spell is blocked successfully
Seatbelt Super 3 attack speed per 10% HP missing from 25 to 30
Sutton Hoo Helmet Super 3 now also grants +20 movespeed
Tesla Coil damage from 50->100 to 30->80
Titanic AI now targets farthest unit in range
Titanic radius from 700 to 600
Titanic Super 3 now also grants +600 cast range
Titanic visual effects added
Viking Vanguard sound effects improved
