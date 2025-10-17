Fixed an issue where you could face the same opponent twice in a row

Fixed issue with Match summary not counting past 6 points

Fixed Leader level power tooltips in the menu from showing higher than level 1

Shop reroll sound on first duplicate relic improved

Match summary now has a checkbox allowing you to enable/disable tooltips from showing on this screen

Match summary now shows Leader power indicator when relevant

Match summary feature added on relic hover, showing all duplicate relics

Match summary now has a dedicated button in the top right

Relic categories added to the shop for newer players. There is a setting to disable this feature.

View all Leaders:

https://relicarena.com/leaders

Xerxes level 5 changed to: Darken the Sky: 20% chance on attack to command the Immortal archers to unleash a volley of arrows at a random enemy hero for 150% of the attacker's damage as magic damage.

Xerxes level 3 changed to: Attacks reduce enemy spell power by 30% for 3 seconds (non stacking)

Rasputin power fixed to target the ally hero closest to the selected hero

View all Relics:

https://relicarena.com/relics

Barbed Wire Super 2 attack damage from +10 to +15

Barbed Wire Super 2 now works on all forms of reflected damage (Viking Runestone, Viking Vanguard)

Barbed Wire Juicy damage per second from 200 to 180

Blade of Ramesses renamed to Blade of Ramses

Conga Drums Super 2 now also grants +15 movespeed

Devil's Bible mana to health cost from 200->150% to a flat 100% all levels

Devil's Bible spell lifesteal from 30->45% to 15->30%

Devil's Bible Super 1 changed to: Health Pact: gain max HP equivalent to 30% of damage dealt to self (for rest of round)

Devil's Bible Super 2 changed to: Blood Offering: gain 5% spell lifesteal during the round for every 500 damage dealt to self

Devil’s Bible Juicy visual effects added

F1 Rocket Engine now targets the farthest unit in range

Flamethrower visual effects added

Hand of Ramesses renamed to Hand of Ramses

Hand of Ramses damage from 100->160 to 80->155

Hand of Ramses damage per kill from 3.5->6 to 2.5->5

Hot Air Balloon damage threshold now works after reductions

Hot Air Balloon damage threshold from 400 to 500

Hot Air Balloon no longer triggers if unit is already Invulnerable

Hot Air Balloon Juicy zeppelin model added

Kevlar Vest damage threshold now works after reductions

Kevlar Vest damage threshold from 500 to 400

Matryoshka Doll AI changed to target farthest unit in range

Napolean's Boots radius from 300->400 to 400

Persian Carpet visual effects added

Radio Jammer Super 3 changed to: -40% heal power

Riot Shield Super 2 changed to: Counter Strike: 10% chance when attacked to slam enemies in 400 radius in front of you, dealing 250 + 5% max HP as physical damage

Seatbelt Super 1 now also grants 30 movespeed for 10s when a spell is blocked successfully

Seatbelt Super 3 attack speed per 10% HP missing from 25 to 30

Sutton Hoo Helmet Super 3 now also grants +20 movespeed

Tesla Coil damage from 50->100 to 30->80

Titanic AI now targets farthest unit in range

Titanic radius from 700 to 600

Titanic Super 3 now also grants +600 cast range

Titanic visual effects added