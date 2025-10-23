Hey, Loopers!

After a longer than expected time for this update, we’re finally here with some juicy new content! Let’s dive right in:

🆕 New Content

• 🏆 Steam Achievements

Over 50 achievements have been added, and this is just the beginning! From explosive kill streaks while drifting to survival milestones, you can now show off your best runs in style.

• 🗽 New Map: New York

Once a bustling metropolis, now a frozen graveyard of steel and ice. Skyscrapers pierce through snowdrifts, and the Statue of Liberty lies half-buried beneath a glacier. Navigate across the frozen dead city, crash through breakable ice formations, and fight for survival among the ruins of the Big Apple.

• 🤖 New Boss: Brass Golem

A colossal mechanical monster armed with mortars, a circular saw, and roaring jet engines that let it chase you anywhere. Stay mobile, or get crushed beneath its metallic fury!

🔨 Improvements

• Corrosive Titan now scales better with difficulty, features improved animations, and has stronger feedback for its abilities.

• Enhanced VFX/SFX across explosions, deaths, and environmental effects, more sparks, debris, and impact.

• Some enemies now shatter into pieces when destroyed.

• Map selection screen redesigned for clarity and better visuals.

• Drifting effects now adapt to each biome’s terrain and materials for added realism.

• General VFX/SFX pass on grenades, projectiles, and environment.

• Minimap visibility improved for better readability.





🐛 Bugs Fixed

• Improved collisions in Paris to prevent vehicles from getting stuck.

• Fixed wrong units (time/radius) in some ability descriptions.

• Fixed Berlin – Endless events going out of bounds.

• Various minor bugs and performance issues resolved for smoother gameplay across all maps.





➡️ What’s Next

The upcoming update will focus entirely on new content: fresh tools, build options, and even more mayhem on the road. We’re expanding the roster of Spare Parts to deepen run synergies.

We’re also working on adding a new Vehicle, a Rarity System for upgrades, and possibly new Crew Members if time allows.

That’s it for now! Keep looping, Loopers, and see you in the chaos soon!





⭐ Enjoying Driveloop: Survivors?

Leaving a Steam review helps us tremendously as a small team, and it’s one of the best ways for new players to discover the game!