Hey Little Chefs!



We are so happy with how release day is going so far. Thank you so so much for playing our game and we hope you are still enjoying it.



A couple of our wonderful players have let us know about a few issues they were running into. We wanted to work on updating those as soon as possible, so you all can continue to enjoy the full game





Balancing

Increased the price of getting your own Gotcha from the Gotcha Pods upgrade.



Bugs and fixes

Tutorial error that would removed recipes from your menu if you clicked on them yourself (Alan was just trying to help you out!). This shouldn't happen anymore. Feel free to click them yourself or let Alan do it for you :)

Cow upgrade would stop working if you closed the play session. This should be working now.

There was also a bug that would error the game if you purchased the cow upgrade before getting the cow. This should be fixed now.

Added "Controls" buttons to the Options and Settings menu, so you can easily find what keys/controls so what.

Small error on the Banker Hint localization to Japanese - this should be updated now.

Achievement error that wasn't giving you the achievement when you purchased all the upgrades.

This update shouldn't mess with any of your saved files - if it does, you may sadly have to delete and restart. Please reach out to us first to be sure!

We are gonna take a little break now to focus on celebrating and recovery! Keep the errors, bugs, and needs improvement suggesting coming - we really love hearing from you and getting the game to the best it can be!



We appreciate you!

Axie & Leaf