17 October 2025 Build 20441768 Edited 17 October 2025 – 22:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We managed to convince the guy who fixes the subtitles to work again before he becomes unable to work anymore...

Some people didn't realize the glowing balls were buttons, so someone went and put in a more boring, straightforward button.

Now it will be easier to tell when the doors are locked... Apparently, there are some very stubborn kids in the Show, and it was getting tedious watching them try to open doors that wouldn't open.

The Show still needs more adjustments, and I will make sure everything gets fixed, or we'll have to hire new poor souls... I mean, employees.

Until next time!!

Zozo the Clown

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3226182
