Hi Park Managers!



Update 1.0.5 is now available for Jurassic World Evolution 3. Please see the changes below:





Bug Fixes

Stability

Fixed crash caused by undoing a lagoon/aviary attachment move

General performance and stability improvements

Workshop

Resolved rare issue causing workshop creations to get stuck in 'Installing' state when downloading them

If you encounter any issues whilst playing Jurassic World Evolution 3, please report them on our dedicated Issue Tracker site.

For any support queries, you can reach out to our team using this form.



