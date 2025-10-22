Hi Park Managers!
Update 1.0.5 is now available for Jurassic World Evolution 3. Please see the changes below:
Bug Fixes
Stability
Fixed crash caused by undoing a lagoon/aviary attachment move
General performance and stability improvements
Workshop
Resolved rare issue causing workshop creations to get stuck in 'Installing' state when downloading them
If you encounter any issues whilst playing Jurassic World Evolution 3, please report them on our dedicated Issue Tracker site.
For any support queries, you can reach out to our team using this form.
