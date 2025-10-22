 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 Fellowship Escape From Duckov NINJA GAIDEN 4 Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
22 October 2025 Build 20441763 Edited 22 October 2025 – 10:13:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi Park Managers!

Update 1.0.5 is now available for Jurassic World Evolution 3. Please see the changes below:

Bug Fixes

Stability

  • Fixed crash caused by undoing a lagoon/aviary attachment move 

  • General performance and stability improvements

Workshop

  • Resolved rare issue causing workshop creations to get stuck in 'Installing' state when downloading them

If you encounter any issues whilst playing Jurassic World Evolution 3, please report them on our dedicated Issue Tracker site.

For any support queries, you can reach out to our team using this form.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2958131
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link