Hello everyone! As promised, Beta 2 of "The Last Exhibit" is now live. This build features a number of fixes, including:

Horizontal and Vertical level flipping now works for levels with Right Triangles and Quarter Circles

Both level flipping buttons will now close the Context Menu

Phase Blocks can now properly be set in Relaxing difficulty

Context Menu buttons now appear properly in Rotate/Scale mode

The "Up" context arrow now glows when increasing Phase Time on a block

Mondrian Maker no longer closes when pressing Escape to close the context menu

The Context Menu will no longer open on a block which happens to be under a block you're placing down

The "Big Gem Hunter" achievement in Gem Hunt mode should actually be achievable now

I am currently in the process of attempting to redesign the Instructions panel but this is proving to be a challenge. My goal is to make each page far more readable on a Steam Deck, and built with actual strings, rather than graphics, for the sake of screen readers. That said, it seems that many of the functions in Clickteam Fusion that would have made this easy under Windows 7 now seem to be deprecated, or at the very least are not cooperating, so unfortunately this will cause some delays in the final release of this final update. Hopefully something is up-and-running by the next Beta build in a few weeks.

It should also be mentioned that I'll be doing a pass on Achievements for "The Last Exhibit." Many are getting reduced requirements, and a few are being cut entirely. For instance, everything with an Apprentice, Professional, and Artisan level has gotten at least 50% reductions in requirements in at least 2/3 levels, and all the Wizard Achievements (to make Top 10 on the Leaderboards) are getting cut. The "Pumpkincraft" Achievement is also getting cut because there hasn't been a Mondrian Maker pumpkin carving festival in... three years? Something like that. These adjustments have all been made based on current Global Achievement stats.

Finally, I'd like to do a BIG pass on The Museum, replace all the spotlight artworks with new pieces, maybe even get some of those columns to be paintable, finally. But no actual plans or work has been done on this yet. News maybe on this in the future.

If you do give the new stuff a test, be sure to send your feedback here! Thank you as always for your support and patience. I'll be back with more updates soon.

- Danny