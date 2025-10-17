Welcome back to Strayed, survivors.

Today's update introduces a brand new weapon and a handful of quality-of-life improvements to make your time on the island smoother and more consistent.

What's new?

Double Barrel Shotgun

A new close-range, over-under, double barrel shotgun, designed for quick, high-damage encounters (most likely at your neighbors doorstep)

Offline Mode Time of Day Slider

A new time of day slider has been added to offline mode, letting creators and base builders adjust lighting for screenshots, cinematics and more!

Attachment Dragging

Before this update, attachments would need to be transferred from a container into your player inventory before they could be attached to your guns. Attachments can now be dragged directly on to or off of weapons from any inventory. This will save time for survivors everywhere!

But Where's the Rest?

On our roadmap, we stated new armor pieces would be coming this month, but they didn't. This has happened in the past with other content items on our roadmap that have seemingly not shown up. We understand your frustration, and we want to address it.

In the case of new armor pieces - we're expecting those next month. We want these to be the best they can be, which means getting the best resources and spending the right amount of time.

As for other content items, such as weather or model reworks - they're still planned or underway. Sometimes we plan far ahead for a content item and when we actually get to the point of implementing it, our attention needs to be shifted elsewhere. Most of the time it's because more effort needs to be put into Quest performance before content can be added, and this was/is the case for weather especially. Other times it's bugs, cheaters, or anything in-between.

We're also focusing effort into larger-scale content coming in the next couple months like biomes and graphical improvements, although they're moving at a slower pace than expected. We'll keep everyone up to date on these items as they get closer to releasing.

Bottom line is: We just want everyone to know that this content is still planned and/or in progress, and that we're working our hardest to deliver the best updates we can with the resources we have. We appreciate everyone's patience and support!

Stray Tuned... Be There At Nightfall...

10.24.2025

Other Changes & Fixes

Changed

All deployable placements are now resimulated on the server

Reimplemented paper doll rendering (it should be better now)

Arrows are no longer grabbable when your bow is already loaded

Fixed

Super rare case where terrain would have distant square holes

Hands and UI shaking/vibrating after respawning many times

Dropped sulfur and gunpowder falling through terrain

Various dropped blueprints that were not able to be picked up

Most if not all cases where deployables could be overlapped with other objects

Research benches overwriting blueprints in blueprint slot

Monument tunnels going underwater

Resource container placement ghost being larger than actual size

Armored triangle ceiling being visually much thicker than other tiers

Boxes placed prior to upgrading triangle ceiling to armored not being openable

Boats decaying while players are seated

