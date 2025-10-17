Hey Animals, just a quick update to settle some beef with a requested feature:

[Game]

Added a new setting: Overtime (Default ON ). When ON , if the match would Draw , the match will kickoff with an indefinite timer with the next goal winning. When OFF , the match will end when time is reached AND the ball touches the ground.





If you have feedback, ideas, or bug reports, feel free to use the Feedback and Report Bug buttons on the main menu, or leave us a review!



Happy sporting, Animals!