Guides for the import process have been significantly simplified for easier importing
Dragging objects in the bot editor hierarchy now works as expected
Fixed a bug that caused multiple objects to get colored at a time
Fixed a bug that made some bots take too long to load and have missing colliders
Battle RC and Classic arenas were optimized (reduced triangle count)
Fixed a few other bugs / improved a few things
Update Notes for v1.2.2
