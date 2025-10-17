 Skip to content
17 October 2025 Build 20441585 Edited 17 October 2025 – 20:59:24 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Guides for the import process have been significantly simplified for easier importing
Dragging objects in the bot editor hierarchy now works as expected
Fixed a bug that caused multiple objects to get colored at a time
Fixed a bug that made some bots take too long to load and have missing colliders
Battle RC and Classic arenas were optimized (reduced triangle count)
Fixed a few other bugs / improved a few things

