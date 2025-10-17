CHANGELOG –

Added

The "Camp" journey now allows you to perform the Agoge and hire or dismiss adventurers. (#301)

+15 new starting units, +20 new starting abilities. (#300)

New lineage system, rebalanced and featuring a semi-linear unlock chain. (ds#60)

New animated logo icon for the Discord server. (ds#57 – Thanks @kao_ri_san)

The skill system now differentiates between active and passive skills, and they have ranks and evolutions. (#297)

New beta support for Traditional Chinese, Korean, Russian, Italian, German, and French. (#296)

Maps and difficulty have icons with information that define the map style and difficulty. (#293)

Unit marker for creating other units in the recruitment selection. (#292)

When hovering over units in the dungeon, their health, mana, and next ability to be used are displayed. (#291)

New pop-up text system with larger size. (ds#46 – Thanks @artmato)