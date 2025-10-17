 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Playtest Battlefield™ 6 ARC Raiders Fellowship Hogwarts Legacy Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
17 October 2025 Build 20441553 Edited 17 October 2025 – 20:52:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

CHANGELOG –

Added

  • The "Camp" journey now allows you to perform the Agoge and hire or dismiss adventurers. (#301)

  • +15 new starting units, +20 new starting abilities. (#300)

  • New lineage system, rebalanced and featuring a semi-linear unlock chain. (ds#60)

  • New animated logo icon for the Discord server. (ds#57 – Thanks @kao_ri_san)

  • The skill system now differentiates between active and passive skills, and they have ranks and evolutions. (#297)

  • New beta support for Traditional Chinese, Korean, Russian, Italian, German, and French. (#296)

  • Maps and difficulty have icons with information that define the map style and difficulty. (#293)

  • Unit marker for creating other units in the recruitment selection. (#292)

  • When hovering over units in the dungeon, their health, mana, and next ability to be used are displayed. (#291)

  • New pop-up text system with larger size. (ds#46 – Thanks @artmato)

  • Added a button to change dungeon speed to x2 / x3. (#289)

Improved

  • The "Camp" journey has been renamed to "Throne," and a new "Camp" journey has been added. (#298)

  • Display in the room the attribute increases of units, whether from the room itself or from abilities. (#295)

  • Auto-balancing of units and their primary abilities. (#294)

  • Progressive start for new players has been balanced. (ds#46 – Thanks @artmato)

  • Now infinite waves are triggered from a button. (ds#46 – Thanks @artmato)

  • The unit cost calculation logic has been balanced by difficulty. (ds#46 – Thanks @artmato)

Fixed

  • Expansions are now enforced even if you don’t enter the dungeon. (ds#59 – Thanks @richar4800)

  • Units now follow the path correctly. (ds#59 – Thanks @richar4800)

  • The leaderboard reports the overall position correctly. (ds#56 – Thanks @panfuricus)

  • Unit selection in the selector now correctly selects and displays the chosen unit. (ds#58)

  • Dungeon/Path button now responds on first click. (ds#40 – Thanks @systemid0x00)

  • When units attack the enemy as a group, they move forward and don’t return. (ds#51 – Thanks @pincho3202)

  • An enemy is dealing absurd damage to the lord. (ds#53 – Thanks @pincho3202)

  • D+20 / D+21 Infinite battles. (Critical) (ds#48)

  • The dungeon breaks when expanded with the expansion relics. (ds#50 – Thanks @kao_ri_san)

  • After the boss, an infinite wave will no longer start. (#290 – Thanks @pincho3202)

  • The lineage text no longer grows indefinitely in the Lineage panel. (ds#47 – Thanks @artmato)

Removed

  • Removed the old lineage system. (#299)

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2907321
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link