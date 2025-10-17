CHANGELOG –
Added
The "Camp" journey now allows you to perform the Agoge and hire or dismiss adventurers. (#301)
+15 new starting units, +20 new starting abilities. (#300)
New lineage system, rebalanced and featuring a semi-linear unlock chain. (ds#60)
New animated logo icon for the Discord server. (ds#57 – Thanks @kao_ri_san)
The skill system now differentiates between active and passive skills, and they have ranks and evolutions. (#297)
New beta support for Traditional Chinese, Korean, Russian, Italian, German, and French. (#296)
Maps and difficulty have icons with information that define the map style and difficulty. (#293)
Unit marker for creating other units in the recruitment selection. (#292)
When hovering over units in the dungeon, their health, mana, and next ability to be used are displayed. (#291)
New pop-up text system with larger size. (ds#46 – Thanks @artmato)
Added a button to change dungeon speed to x2 / x3. (#289)
Improved
The "Camp" journey has been renamed to "Throne," and a new "Camp" journey has been added. (#298)
Display in the room the attribute increases of units, whether from the room itself or from abilities. (#295)
Auto-balancing of units and their primary abilities. (#294)
Progressive start for new players has been balanced. (ds#46 – Thanks @artmato)
Now infinite waves are triggered from a button. (ds#46 – Thanks @artmato)
The unit cost calculation logic has been balanced by difficulty. (ds#46 – Thanks @artmato)
Fixed
Expansions are now enforced even if you don’t enter the dungeon. (ds#59 – Thanks @richar4800)
Units now follow the path correctly. (ds#59 – Thanks @richar4800)
The leaderboard reports the overall position correctly. (ds#56 – Thanks @panfuricus)
Unit selection in the selector now correctly selects and displays the chosen unit. (ds#58)
Dungeon/Path button now responds on first click. (ds#40 – Thanks @systemid0x00)
When units attack the enemy as a group, they move forward and don’t return. (ds#51 – Thanks @pincho3202)
An enemy is dealing absurd damage to the lord. (ds#53 – Thanks @pincho3202)
D+20 / D+21 Infinite battles. (Critical) (ds#48)
The dungeon breaks when expanded with the expansion relics. (ds#50 – Thanks @kao_ri_san)
After the boss, an infinite wave will no longer start. (#290 – Thanks @pincho3202)
The lineage text no longer grows indefinitely in the Lineage panel. (ds#47 – Thanks @artmato)
Removed
Removed the old lineage system. (#299)
