- Fixed an issue where the stated value for the amount of ichor gained from a game of ER could overflow.
- The "Choose Purchase Amount" options for Ichor bonuses can now go up to 10,000.
- An error popup now occurs when an error causes the start for the search for the next monster to fail.
Small Bugfix Patch
