 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Playtest Battlefield™ 6 ARC Raiders Fellowship Hogwarts Legacy Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
17 October 2025 Build 20441506 Edited 17 October 2025 – 21:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue where the stated value for the amount of ichor gained from a game of ER could overflow.
  • The "Choose Purchase Amount" options for Ichor bonuses can now go up to 10,000.
  • An error popup now occurs when an error causes the start for the search for the next monster to fail.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2635671
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link