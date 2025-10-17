Usurp Released for Early Access!

Thank you to everyone who helped support this game, it was quite a large task for such a small team and we appreciate the help that we received from our beta testers. We at Halfie Studios would like to personally thank Daniel, Russell, Will, Anderson and Eduard for all the help they have given us during our development process. As we are still currently in Early Access, we kindly ask that you report bugs to our official bug page so that we may track and fix them in a timely manner. Thank you everyone for your interest in our game and expect more updates soon.

-Mikey, Lead Designer

Report Bugs Here: https://halfie.ca/usurp