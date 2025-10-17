 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Playtest Battlefield™ 6 ARC Raiders Fellowship Hogwarts Legacy Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
17 October 2025 Build 20441465 Edited 17 October 2025 – 20:46:25 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Usurp Released for Early Access!

Thank you to everyone who helped support this game, it was quite a large task for such a small team and we appreciate the help that we received from our beta testers. We at Halfie Studios would like to personally thank Daniel, Russell, Will, Anderson and Eduard for all the help they have given us during our development process. As we are still currently in Early Access, we kindly ask that you report bugs to our official bug page so that we may track and fix them in a timely manner. Thank you everyone for your interest in our game and expect more updates soon.

-Mikey, Lead Designer

Report Bugs Here: https://halfie.ca/usurp

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3827181
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 3827182
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link