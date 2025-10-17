Hello Contractors!

As we mentioned in our previous announcement, we are continuing to work full steam ahead on bug fixes.

In this update, we have made improvements to the auction, navigation, and construction sections, as well as resolving a few issues related to lighting in terms of optimization.

We will continue to add new features to the game and make bug fixes in the coming period.

Highlights

Major navigation improvements for more consistent pathing.

Auction now factors in more build elements and shows your total cost.

Better access to windows hidden behind ladders during construction.

Performance & Optimization

Fixed a performance issue related to ceiling lights , identified via optimization feedback. I'm posting our optimization form here once again. If you're experiencing optimization issues, you can help us identify the source of the problem by filling out the form. Thank you very much for your feedback.

Various NPC performance improvements and bug fixes (ongoing).

A Shadow toggle has been added to the Ceiling Light interface. Players can now choose to disable shadows from light sources for better performance, or enable them for more realistic lighting and shading effects. We would like to show you this comparison from one of the save files you sent us. You can see the FPS difference regarding the lighting optimization improvement in the image below. Both images were captured at 4K Epic settings with DLSS/DLAA settings.



Auction

Roof, Porch, Balcony, Garage, Pool, and Outdoor Furniture (Garden) now affect auction calculations.

Total cost is now visible directly in the Auction panel .

Added an Info Box to the Auction tab with key tips and details.

Done-stage changes now count: After moving a build to Done , any modifications you make will now correctly reflect in the auction (previously they didn’t).

Interaction lock (reason): Items that now affect the auction and are paid as part of the sale are locked from interaction during the auction phase and after the house is sold, so priced content can’t be altered.

A visual error that caused us to see different values than previously calculated when opening and closing the auction panel has been fixed.

Roof construction is incurring more consistent expenses, and this is reflected in the price based on the expenditures. This also applies to the balcony, porch, and garden.

Gameplay & Building

You can now access the nails of windows hidden behind ladders during construction.

When holding a screwdriver and standing on the ladder , the ladder’s opacity lowers so you can see and interact with the window.

When Build missions (including Mail, Parcel, and Contract types) are canceled or replanned, any Consumable Cost spent up to that point is now refunded.

Navigation Improvement

Pathfinding has been significantly improved. Vehicles now follow lane-based routes for smoother and more realistic navigation.

When a route is set on the opposite lane, the system automatically adjusts based on your current direction, guiding you to make a proper turn at the next intersection.

Missions

Fixed an issue where Amid, Isabella, and Lin (the last three missions) could, for unknown reasons, reactivate after completion and get stuck in a loop.

Fixed a bug preventing “Amid Decorate Contract” from reaching 100% completion.

UI/UX

Outside Decoration (Optional) panel (under General Mission Progress ) now includes items for Garden, Roof, Porch, Balcony, Pool, and Garage .

Resolved “Missing string table” errors in the Comments tab.

