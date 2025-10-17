Changelogs:

Level 6: Race for Key

Added difficulties to the level: Normal, Hard, Impossible and Speedrunner



Menus

Fixed a bug where you couldn't exit the game if you didnt have steam launched.

Steam

Added 4 more achievements to the game relating to level 6.

General

Removed linux capability so steam runs the game using proton for a better experience (report to me if theres issues).

Patched the update to fix the unity related vulnerability*

Notes:

*If you download and play previous versions, keep in mind that theres a vulnerability going around where malicious software can use unity to launch other programs on your pc, this won't happen on this version, but could if you play earlier versions. So make sure you dont have malicious software installed before playing them.