17 October 2025 Build 20441219 Edited 17 October 2025 – 21:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Level 6: Race for Key

  • Added difficulties to the level: Normal, Hard, Impossible and Speedrunner

  • Fixed a bug where you couldn't exit the game if you didnt have steam launched.

  • Added 4 more achievements to the game relating to level 6.

  • Removed linux capability so steam runs the game using proton for a better experience (report to me if theres issues).

  • Patched the update to fix the unity related vulnerability*

*If you download and play previous versions, keep in mind that theres a vulnerability going around where malicious software can use unity to launch other programs on your pc, this won't happen on this version, but could if you play earlier versions. So make sure you dont have malicious software installed before playing them.

