 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Playtest Battlefield™ 6 Fellowship ARC Raiders Hogwarts Legacy Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
18 October 2025 Build 20441214 Edited 18 October 2025 – 09:39:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Dear Survivors and Warriors,

as the headline already suggests, we have launched a new update for Royal Revolt Survivors! It brings the game to v0.1.6 and includes the following changes, improvements and enhancements:

Warrior Balancing:

  • King: Dash has been reworked. Level 1/2 now deals 6/12 damage, knocks back and stuns enemies for 0.75 seconds

  • Umberto: Decoy level 1/2 area increased from 3/3.5 to 4/4.5 (now matches Black Hole)

Map Balancing:

  • Red Canyon Hard: reduced enemy HP by 20%

Bugfix:

  • Fixed the description of "Enemy Power" to properly state that enemy amount & HP is increased by 10% (erroneously said 5%)

Twitch Support:

  • Added a new Wave Spawn: Boar Horde

  • More comfortable Twitch configuration options

Please keep the feedback coming since we want to make Royal Revolt Survivors the best experience possible! You can reach out to us in the Steam Community Hub, in the comments, or on our Discord server! All feedback is highly appreciated!

See you on the battlefield!
Your Team Warriors

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2960491
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 2960492
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link