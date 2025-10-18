Dear Survivors and Warriors,

as the headline already suggests, we have launched a new update for Royal Revolt Survivors! It brings the game to v0.1.6 and includes the following changes, improvements and enhancements:

Warrior Balancing:

King: Dash has been reworked. Level 1/2 now deals 6/12 damage, knocks back and stuns enemies for 0.75 seconds

Umberto: Decoy level 1/2 area increased from 3/3.5 to 4/4.5 (now matches Black Hole)

Map Balancing:

Red Canyon Hard: reduced enemy HP by 20%

Bugfix:

Fixed the description of "Enemy Power" to properly state that enemy amount & HP is increased by 10% (erroneously said 5%)

Twitch Support:

Added a new Wave Spawn: Boar Horde

More comfortable Twitch configuration options

Please keep the feedback coming since we want to make Royal Revolt Survivors the best experience possible! You can reach out to us in the Steam Community Hub, in the comments, or on our Discord server! All feedback is highly appreciated!

See you on the battlefield!

Your Team Warriors