Patch 1.1.1 — Smarter Enemy Respawn System

Issue



Enemies stopped spawning if the max enemy count was reached.



Overview



We’ve overhauled how enemies respawn mid-wave to make late-wave battles more dynamic and prevent softlocks caused by capped spawns. The arena will now actively monitor when enemies die and automatically resume spawning until the wave’s enemy quota is fully reached.



⚙️ Spawner Improvements



🧠 Dynamic Resume System:

The spawner now pauses when the maximum number of enemies are active and automatically resumes once enemies are defeated.





🚫 Wave Cap Protection:

Spawning will only resume if the total spawned enemies haven’t exceeded the wave’s defined limit.





💥 Smooth Wave Flow:

Late-wave pacing is now smoother — enemies continue arriving as space opens up, keeping intensity consistent through the entire wave.





💀 HealthComponent Update

✅ On enemy death, the system now automatically checks if more enemies can spawn and triggers the spawner’s resume logic.





🧩 Cleaned redundant code — replaced inline spawn checks with a single safe try_resume_spawning() call.





🧱 Improved stability: ensures no double-timer starts and prevents spawn logic from triggering after wave completion.





🧩 Result

No more stuck waves when the spawner hits its cap.



