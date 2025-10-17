Update Notes For Oct 17
Update notes via Steam Community
Halloween is coming - do you have your costume yet? If not, the Everyday Notes book is a perfect place to jot down ideas. This update improves the journalling experience and also preps the app for some cool new books - keep an eye out for these unique new journals coming soon to the Writeway store!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 2736741
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update