This is no cave - Release Announcement
Well, this is it. The big day. Our game This is no cave just released. I would like to tell you it was a breeze but I would be lying. It was NOT easy. We spent 2 years getting rejected by every publisher we talked to. "Marketing a 2D pixel art platformer is suicide", they said. They were right. Marketing the game was sooooo tough. And we still needed to develop the game without funds. Bottom line is, never go into game dev unless you're already rich and you want to have fun. Because this was so fun. I regret nothing.
Current State of the Game
30 levels, each with a leaderboard in case you like speedrun
3 difficulty presets and other accessibility options in case you did not come here to suffer, you just thought the little yellow guy was tough
2 ways to play the game: mouse only or gamepad. Mouse is obviously more accurate and FPS players will be extremely skilled at the game, but I kinda like game pad too because then I can play from my couch
Local multiplayer, because games are meant to play with friends. No pressure, I can be your friend if you lack some, ping me and we'll play on steam remote play together
Endless level with roguelite elements, we like buzzword and it was a nice programming challenge
Roadmap
Here's what is on our roadmap if we manage to get enough money with the sale to keep on working with a roof over our head:
Online multiplayer
30 new levels in the jungle (probably a DLC or something like that)
Workshop support so you guys can create your own levels and make players suffer like we did
Consoles port
More localization
New power-ups for the roguelite mode
New gameplay elements
Day One Patch - Changelog
Oh and of course we had to patch the game day one because we noticed players had some issues with some of the gameplay elements, here's the changelog:
Added a tutorial for gas cloud (that's for you Joj)
Added a minimum force when exploding a gas cloud (also for you)
Made chinese characters visible on the leaderboard (sorry guys)
Added an icon for your desktop
Made the bonus pickups invisible until you finish the game for the first time so it does not distract newbies
Better preserve velocity when latching to a hook point in front of you (to avoid losing too much speed because of it),
Selecting the difficulty when displaying the leaderboards in the menu will also change your difficulty settings,
Fixed a bug when grappling hook rope would become corrupted after too much time spent on a level and would start randomly changing size when swinging,
Fixed a bug where multiplayer leaderboard did not appear at all,
Fixed a bug where toolbar option in pause menu would not be selectable using a gamepad
Fixed an issue where ambiant sound would not be lowered by SFX slider
Fixed an issue where timer did not start even when player was running
Fixed an issue where timer ran during pause
Fixed a bug where slinging would sometimes be extremely weak
