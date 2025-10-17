This is no cave - Release Announcement

Well, this is it. The big day. Our game This is no cave just released. I would like to tell you it was a breeze but I would be lying. It was NOT easy. We spent 2 years getting rejected by every publisher we talked to. "Marketing a 2D pixel art platformer is suicide", they said. They were right. Marketing the game was sooooo tough. And we still needed to develop the game without funds. Bottom line is, never go into game dev unless you're already rich and you want to have fun. Because this was so fun. I regret nothing.

Current State of the Game

30 levels , each with a leaderboard in case you like speedrun

3 difficulty presets and other accessibility options in case you did not come here to suffer, you just thought the little yellow guy was tough

2 ways to play the game : mouse only or gamepad. Mouse is obviously more accurate and FPS players will be extremely skilled at the game, but I kinda like game pad too because then I can play from my couch

Local multiplayer , because games are meant to play with friends. No pressure, I can be your friend if you lack some, ping me and we'll play on steam remote play together

Endless level with roguelite elements, we like buzzword and it was a nice programming challenge

Roadmap

Here's what is on our roadmap if we manage to get enough money with the sale to keep on working with a roof over our head:

Online multiplayer

30 new levels in the jungle (probably a DLC or something like that)

Workshop support so you guys can create your own levels and make players suffer like we did

Consoles port

More localization

New power-ups for the roguelite mode

New gameplay elements

Day One Patch - Changelog

Oh and of course we had to patch the game day one because we noticed players had some issues with some of the gameplay elements, here's the changelog: