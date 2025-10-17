 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Playtest Battlefield™ 6 ARC Raiders Fellowship Hogwarts Legacy Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
17 October 2025 Build 20440894 Edited 17 October 2025 – 19:52:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
The following are changes made to the game:
- 3 New Gamemodes added.
- Auto upgrade system for uninterrupted game runs.
- Added Coins for character purchase and upgrades.
- A new upgrade menu to enhance all characters' stats.
- Balanced difficulty and progression.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 3783662
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link