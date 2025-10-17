The following are changes made to the game:
- 3 New Gamemodes added.
- Auto upgrade system for uninterrupted game runs.
- Added Coins for character purchase and upgrades.
- A new upgrade menu to enhance all characters' stats.
- Balanced difficulty and progression.
Update 1.1
